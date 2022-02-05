“The Merging of Art and Craft: Artwork by Nancy Grace Hutson” is on display at The Sow’s Ear now through Feb. 27.
Come see the effects Nancy creates when her artist’s sensibilities merge with her beloved craft of crochet. The Sow’s Ear Café and Yarn Shop is located at 125 S. Main St.
Her themes for the crochet wall hangings are nature-based: a flowing river, clouds in the sky, the sun through trees. Even her abstract pieces – her vision of sun drops falling onto a lake, and the wild sky colors behind a three-dimensional tree branch – come out of playing with natural images.
Hutson is also displaying a few of her drawings, which she says are “colorful, rhythmic, and playful.” Also displayed is the coming together of her drawing and crochet media, with a drawing framed in creative crochet shapes.
Hutson is a self-taught artist who says she enjoys stretching the boundaries of crafting while pursuing her artistic visions.
Hutson will teach her methods of free-style crochet at The Sow’s Ear. Call her at (608)-279-1120 for more information.
Sow’s Ear is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Saturdays, with additional yarn-only hours from 5-7 p.m. on Fridays.