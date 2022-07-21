The Verona Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out Against Crime from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.
The event is back after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year's event will include a landing from the Med Flight Helicopter, an Air National Guard Unit, an Army National Guard Unit, horse patrols, a K9 demonstration, the Verona Fire Department, Fitchrona EMS, police officer dunk tank, Kid Care ID program, public safety-related informational booths, and bounce houses for children.
A DJ will be playing music. There will be a free bike and bike helmet raffle. There will be face painting, and a balloon artist.
There will also be free food available including a pork roast, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and frozen treats.
The event will take place at the Hometown Festival Grounds adjacent to the Verona City Center at 111 Lincoln St.
“The Verona Police Department looks forward to meeting the community it serves,” the event description states.
Any donations for the event can be forwarded to Verona Police Department Officer Gregg Gentz, 111 Lincoln St. in Verona.
“All donations are greatly appreciated and directly support this annual event and other community outreach programs such as child safety seat inspections and installations, bicycle safety events, school youth presentations, seniors vehicle winterization program, and Shop with a Cop,” the event description states.