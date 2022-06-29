New playground equipment was installed on Tuesday, June 21 at Neff Park with the wood fiber surfacing added earlier this week.
A “very old and dated” play structure and swings were replaced with a new structure and swings, City of Verona Park and Urban Forestry Director Pat Groom told the Press. The old structure was probably 20-25 years old, he added.
The manufacturer recommends that no one use the swings for the first two weeks to allow for the concrete footings to cure.
Neff Park is located on the east side of Verona, in the Valley View subdivision, along Holiday Court. Facilities include play equipment, a half court for basketball, soccer fields, and picnic tables.
The city has no other playground replacement projects occurring in 2022, but there is at least one replacement scheduled for the foreseeable future each year in the coming capital improvement plan budgets, Groom said.