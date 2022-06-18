New Century School (NCS) and Verona Area International School (VAIS) recently wrapped up their schoolwide Readathon, which was a huge success thanks to amazing young readers and their supportive families and friends.
NCS & VAIS students read for 65,673 minutes and raised $4,845 for their schools in just 14 days! Students who logged 30 minutes or more on Beanstack or collected one donation were awarded a prize from the cart sponsored by a Thrivent Financial Action Grant, and top readers and raisers attended an award party where NCS & VAIS Principal Ann Princl graciously took a pie to the face from several sweet kindergarten representatives.
The event was co-led by parent volunteers Teresa Falkner, Jen Collins, Joanne Huang, Amy Kennedy, April Rabedeaux and Patty Arifin, along with school librarian Tiffani Roltgen.
"I'm blown away by the enthusiasm and commitment of the readers at both NCS & VAIS,” Roltgen said. “To log over 65,000 minutes in just 14 days is commendable, and many students reached out to family and friends to gather donations to support their reading goals. There is sometimes a misconception that young people are more interested in video games or electronic devices, but activities like this show the value families place on reading and the passion students have for it. I'm grateful to be their school librarian and so proud of their efforts not only during the Readathon but throughout the entire school year.”