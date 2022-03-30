The term “hidden figures” has arisen over the past few years to refer to people not often recognized by history books – particularly minorities and People of Color.
A new month-long exhibit at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., aims to shed light on some of those figures.
The new exhibition showcases artistic portraits and stories of Women of Color in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – also known as STEM.
These women have often been the unsung heroines of science, math and medicine, the event description states.
The display will be available for viewing during library hours from Friday, March 11 to Saturday, April 9.
Visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events for information.