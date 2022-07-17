Slowpokes and leadfoots alike – keep your eyes peeled as you drive around Verona this summer for a new device that will not only share your speed, it will also share important messages such as road closures and detours.
Last week, the new message board and speed trailer was set up on North Main Street near Ineichen Drive to educate southbound traffic entering Verona of the posted speed limit.
The sign was purchased by the Verona Police Department with a community grant from a Verona-based business that wishes to remain anonymous.
Currently the department has a smaller signboard that just tells people their speed.
The new unit will actually capture and log people’s speed, and has speed monitoring software installed, a “significant improvement,” over the other sign, Verona Police Department sergeant Dustin Fehrmann told the Press.
The new board will display more than just people’s speeds, it can also display messages. For example, during a tornado, the sign can be utilized to notify people of road closures, or neighborhoods that might be off-limits due to structural damage to houses.
But as the device is “super portable,” the department plans to use the messaging component frequently, not just wait for disasters, Fehrmann said.
It was used for a drug take-back event earlier this year and was used at Hometown Days, while it will also be used at upcoming bike rodeos and the department’s National Night Out Against Crime.
The unit will also be used to inform people when city streets will have increased traffic enforcement, such as when a Department of Transportation grant may allow for increased Operating While Intoxicated/Driving Under the Influence enforcement.
The signboard will primarily be used in late spring and during summer, when it won’t be affected by rain, snow, or road salt.
A downpour actually precipitated the need for a new speed sign trailer, as the old one began acting-up and giving out error speed readings after getting soaked. As the old device was no longer in warranty, officers began doing research to just replace the speed monitoring device, but came across a version that included the ability to display messages, and decided they’d have frequent enough uses for the upgrade.
Right now, the department is still in a testing phase for how long the sign’s batteries last, which is advertised as being 16 days. It also has a solar panel installed for recharging.
While they plan to move the sign around to different parts of Verona, they have to be cognizant of its 72-inch width and be particular with its placement, to avoid inadvertent collisions, Fehrmann said.
People can mainly expect to see the signboard on bigger thoroughfares and wider streets, he said.
The device comes from a company out of Kansas called Kustom Signals. It’s officially known as a Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailer (SMART) with a variable message sign (VMS).
“This message board/speed trailer was purchased through a grant, and we are excited for all its potential uses,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “In addition to displaying public messages in situations such as natural disasters, critical incidents, or severe traffic crashes, this trailer has a built-in Kustom Signals, Inc. radar for speed education and calming purposes. Keep an eye out for important messages it will be displaying around Verona.”