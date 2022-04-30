Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 163 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN DANE GREEN IOWA LAFAYETTE ROCK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN JEFFERSON WALWORTH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARNEVELD, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, AND WHITEWATER.