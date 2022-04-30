Communities across the country are joining in a new trend, which aims to help out bees and other pollinators – No Mow May.
Last April, the Verona Common Council approved a resolution recognizing No Mow May to encourage all citizens to support efforts to protect pollinators. This year, in January, it approved permanently suspending enforcement of the length of lawn grass in May annually.
The City invites community members to participate in the second year of this initiative. From May 1 to June 1, the City will not enforce the length of lawns and grasses.
Residents can take a break from mowing their yards, while creating habitat and food for early season pollinators so that they have a better chance of surviving into summer.
The suspension of the enforcement allowed pollinator species to emerge and early flowering grasses to establish to benefit the pollinators, the city’s website states.
This is a voluntary program that anyone in the City of Verona can participate in.
The City has free No Mow May participant signs that can be checked out at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, during business hours, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Participants are also welcome to make or print their own signs.
More information about sustainability and environmental efforts by the city is available at ci.verona.wi.us/737.