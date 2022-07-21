For the third year in a row, Heins Contracting will team up with GAF and Zuern Building Productions to provide a free roof to one Dane County veteran.
“The sacrifices our veterans have made are insurmountable and oftentimes forgotten. This is our way of showing our gratitude by helping our heroes one roof at a time,” said Bryan Heins, co-owner of Heins Contracting.
Nominations are open to anyone residing in Dane County that is currently serving or has served in the military. Nominees must own a home or hold a mortgage.
Nominations are due Aug. 27 and can be made via email to info@heinscontracting.com, by calling 608-732-9063 or online at www.HeinsContracting.com.
Heins Contracting is a Madison based family-owned and operated company specializing in roofing, siding, windows and gutters for residential, commercial and industrial projects. Heins Contracting is dedicated to providing time, money and resources to give back to local communities.