In attendance were the host and moderator Mike Ehly, residents from Verona, Mount Horeb, and Madison, including a Dane County Sheriff's Department officer, a Village of Oregon police officer, and the Verona School District Safety and Security Director. A lively discussion amongst all was productive and informative.
Although we collectively cannot change both the legal and societal issues, the fact is that simple and effective gun locks might slow some of the “unintentional” shootings (as defined by studies from Penn State Medical School and the Centers for Disease Control). The gun locks demonstrated were both trigger locks purchased from Amazon for approximately $4 each, or the cable locks available to all for free who ask from your local law enforcement office.
Many questions were asked of the Verona Safety and Security Director Corey Saffold. Mr. Saffold was able to address the concerns of residents and attending parents regarding school policies and procedures in emergency situations.
In all, the discussion was very positive and participants requested a second discussion in the future.