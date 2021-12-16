A holiday tale of toy soldiers, the Mouse King, the Sugar Plum Fairy and of course a nutcracker returns to the stage in Verona after a year off.
The Verona Youth Ballet will be facilitating two performances of this seasonal showcase of its members and other dancers of all ages from studios throughout the Verona area.
The shows are set for 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St.
The hour-long Nutcracker performance features dancing by children, adults, amateurs and seasoned professionals.
The 2019 Nutcracker had a record number of participants with 130 performers, but dancers were not able to perform in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ticket costs range from $10-$20 and are being sold online at veronayouthballet.org, or there will also be a limited number of tickets available at the theater door.