How to get involved:

The Verona Optimist Club is always seeking new members to continue its history of community support.

The group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.

Those interested can just drop into a meeting, or can contact president John Volker at 608-669-7887 or johnvolker@tds.net. Or for more information, visit veronaoptimists.org.

Volker said he is even willing to pick someone up and take them to a meeting.

During meetings, members enjoy social activities, snacks, and also regularly host speakers. Those guests speak on behalf of area companies, organizations and various groups about what their role in the community is.

They also try to get community administrators like members of the parks and recreation department, public works, and police and fire departments.

They also welcome anyone who has “taken neat trips,” to share their experiences, Volker said.