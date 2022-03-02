Despite the pandemic, the Verona Optimist Club still tries to “look at the sunny side of everything.”
That phrase from the international organization’s motto seems particularly apropos during two years that have been marked by themes of staying strong and being resilient.
Even amid a pandemic, Verona club president John Volker said the organization is still getting work done to meet its mission of supporting youth.
The Verona club was chartered in 1955 and everything it has done or accomplished since has been youth-oriented, he said.
“We have to decide how it relates to youths, how it makes us a friend of youth,” Volker said.
Since the founding of the first Optimist club in 1911, the international organization has aimed to be a “friend of youth” and “bring out the best in youth” including by supporting youth athletics, academic scholarships, and childhood cancer research, according to its website.
And for its part, the Verona Optimist Club has a “storied history of providing for this community and our youth for which we are so dedicated,” its website states.
Among that history is providing for the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry, helping support youths in need of financial help to complete driver’s education, helping first generation college students, as well as keeping visible by marching in the annual Hometown Days parade.
They have contributed money to shelters in nearly all the city parks, particularly the shelter at Hometown USA Festival Park, Volker said. They donated to the construction of the new Verona library. And they participate in the Main Street Trick or Treat event during Halloween.
It has sponsored science fairs and has awarded two $1,000 scholarships to tech colleges, he said. The group sponsors little league hockey, the Sugar Creek Fun Runs and ski leagues.
The group works behind the scenes when it comes to some of those sports teams, Volker said.
“People show up to games, but don’t realize where the resources come from,” he said.
They provide several grants each year to the Verona Area School District for extra reading books, specialized books, cameras, and projectors.
But its most visible presence in the community and its biggest money maker is the hamburger stand at Hometown Days.
That booth is the club’s main source of income, netting around $9,000 a year – but they try to give it all back to the community as much as they can, Volker said.
“We’ve been around – it was satisfying as I jotted down a few things we do – I didn’t realize we did so many things,” Volker said. “Just so many things, so many things we’ve got our fingerprints on. All the things we’ve contributed to – when you write it down and look at it you think, ‘holy cow, we're a pretty good organization.’ I’m proud to be a member.”
Keeping optimistic for 30 years
Volker has been involved in the organization since around 1990, he said. He’s always been civically-minded, being both a former Verona mayor and alder, and said that since he moved to Verona in 1970, he’s never been out of a service club.
“I have a very high interest in doing good things for Verona, or what I think is good for Verona,” he said.
Which is why he’s trying to help the organization be more visible.
Like most community service organizations from Jaycees to Kiwanis, the Verona Optimist Club is “suffering for members,” Volker said.
“This is not unique to Verona,” he said.
Rather than be bitter or cantankerous about memberships being down, he said there is “no blame.”
“Things change, interests change,” he said. “Parents are involved in children’s activities – and we’re getting old.”
Right now, the group has around 21 members on its roster, of which around 12 are actively involved, Volker said.
The group is open to men and women and is currently split roughly 70-to-30%, respectively, in that regard.
The age of its members is a part of why around half of the members aren’t currently active.
“With the age of our group, snowbirds take off for winter – which is another hit we take,” Volker said.
Also – in the past – local businesses would help sponsor a member, but as those sponsorships have dwindled, it has taken a hit on membership.
In fact, as an illustration of how stretched-thin its membership has gotten – this is Volker’s third time around serving as president, he said.
Even so, he said he seeks to “instill some enthusiasm” back into the organization.
“I’m trying to make us a little more visible,” Volker said. “It’s like fishing – you keep throwing out a line. Maybe we’ll hook someone. Unless you get out and really advertise your existence, people aren’t going to jump off the couch and walk through the door.”
Though he is motivated by some recent additions to their ranks such as Jodi Farritor, who is helping to coordinate the return of the Optimist Club Oratorical Contest next month.
The contest – open to students enrolled in the Verona Area School District – invites youths to speak about the topic “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” While participants start locally at the Verona Senior Center vying for a chance to win up to $200 in scholarships, they eventually could pass onto the national competition at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri where they could win over $22,000.
“Jodi is a new member and very enthusiastic,” Volker said. “We’re very happy to have her. We’d gotten away from holding the Oratorical Contest, but Jodi wants to reintroduce it. We hope there’s interest in it.”
Motivated by friendships
While the organization itself focuses on being a friend to youths, there are also many friendships amongst the adults.
Asked why he’s continued with the organization for three decades and served three terms as president, Volker said it’s been for the friendships.
“Friendships gained through optimism,” he said. “Camaraderie, invaluable good conversation, good friends – this club really opens the door to what type of person you are and what your values are, too – that’s the thing you can gain from this.”
Like any organization, a member can put in as much or as little time as they want to, he said.
For new members, a good place to start is the many hours it takes to organize and run the hamburger stand, Volker said.
The group hopes to find new, younger members who are energetic and bring new ideas and who can commit more time than the elder members, he said.
“You can’t always do everything for your community, but you can make a change indirectly, and then look back over years and say, ‘I’m really happy I did that,’” Volker said. “This is a great organization to be a member of if you are conscious enough to want to give back to the community. If we can continue on being optimistic, we can make sure we keep these things going and fill a hole in our community.”