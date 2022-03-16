The City of Verona is updating its Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (CORP). This plan serves to guide the continual improvement of the City's parks, open space, bicycle and pedestrian facilities.
The city invites you to share your input to help update the plan as the current plan was for 2016-2021.
“The City of Verona realizes the importance and benefits its parks and open space system has on the City's character and quality of life and is committed to providing for the recreational needs of its current and future residents,” the city states on its website. “This plan intends to guide the continual improvement of the City's park and open space system and to maintain the City’s eligibility for State and Federal park and recreation grants. This plan envisions a connected system of parks, open spaces, and trails throughout the community, related to the city’s natural resources, geography and neighborhoods.”
The plan is intended to be a support document and component of the City of Verona Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
The CORP also maintains the City's eligibility for state and federal grants.
Along with the CORP update, the City is creating a master plan for a new park on the north side of the city to be called Zingg Park.
“By participating in this survey you are helping to shape the future of Verona,” the city states. “This plan, along with the City’s other long- range plans and development-related ordinances, will be used to implement the City's parks and recreation program.”
Residents can provide feedback by an online survey now through March 28. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/VeronaParks to participate.
Online responses are preferred, the city states, however hard copies of the survey are also available at the Public Works Building (410 Investment Court), City Hall (111 Lincoln St.), Library (500 Silent St.), and Senior Center (108 Paoli St.).
Return completed paper surveys to those same locations by March 28.
“The purpose of the update to the City’s Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan is to better understand unmet parks and recreation demands in the City, understand how demand will evolve over the next five years, and offer strategies that can be leveraged to best meet the City’s needs,” the city states.