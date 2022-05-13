Come out to Wisconsin Brewing Company and enjoy a free paddle around the pond in the brewery’s backyard this weekend.
The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will have its fleet of canoes available for people to try, and give pointers for those who are inexperienced, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13
“It’s a great opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the pond and follow up your canoe ride with an outstanding beer,” the organization states on its website.
Raffle tickets will also be for sale, with over 20 prizes available.
Wisconsin Brewing is located at 1079 American Way.
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is a nonprofit organization that works to maintain water quality in the combined 115 miles of rivers and streams within the watershed.
Visit uppersugar.org for more information.