Many minorities and people of color feel underrepresented in society – from pop culture to school curricula, but representation for a group of students at Verona Area High School made strides last week thanks to the brushstrokes of an art teacher and a student.
On Friday, May 20, VAHS art teacher Esther Chiu and student Ava Stevenson unveiled a new mural, in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) students and heritage.
The new portrait is hung in the hallway outside of the high school’s Large Group Instruction room and was a part of AAPI Heritage Month activities at VAHS.
Members of The Asian Student Association (TASA) attended the unveiling along with superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy.
“The only thing you can say is wow,” Dr. Clardy said. “When you think of what legacy means and what it means to show the value and also the future of Asian American students, this mural helps show that we are committed to making sure everyone feels valued and that representation matters and continues to matter.”
The mural came from a discussion that English teacher Kabby Hong had with science teacher Hope Mikkelson about how Verona’s Asian American students were not represented on the new high school walls.
That conversation took place just after the school first opened in 2020 and teachers were touring the brand-new building.
“We thought about how cool it would be to have a beautiful mural up on our school walls that showed our Asian American and Pacific Islander kids,” Hong said.
He worked with the school administration to get their approval and said they were very supportive from the start.
He then applied for a grant from the Verona Area Education Foundation, and the nonprofit organization fully funded the mural project, providing $1,500.
Hong next contacted high school art teacher Esther Chiu and asked her to connect with the talented student artist Ava Stevenson, “to see if they could collaborate on something amazing,” he said. Both Chiu and Stevenson are Asian Americans.
The pair got to work creating a visual representation of Asian American students in the Verona community. The mural took a few months to create.
The pair built the canvas entirely from scratch from buying the wood and putting it together into a frame, to stretching the canvas, steaming it, and priming it, before finally drawing the illustration and painting it.
Hong and a few TASA students helped with the initial building of the canvas, “so this painting really was executed by the help of the entire Asian community here at Verona,” Chiu said.
“The entire project was a collaborative process involving the entire Verona community, and it's a beautiful reflection of the diversity in our school district,” Hong said.
While planning the image, Chiu and Stevenson though about what kind of representation they wanted and decided upon a range of Asians, ultimately picking three of different backgrounds, which they said they felt was a good representation.
The center figure has her hand on another figure’s shoulder, to show unity, togetherness and strength, the artists said.
The figures are painted on a “vibrant, sunny” background to show that the sun rises from the east.
The woman in the middle of the trio is wearing orange to symbolize Asian spirit.
A jade necklace also represents Asia.
The artists chose to have the figures be dressed in modern day clothes rather than historical clothing, for Asian American students to better see themselves reflected in the mural.
“This piece of artwork was made so that Asian American students and staff could see a reflection of themselves and be represented through this painting,” Chiu said. “The bright and warm background colors and the shirt on the girl in the middle represents the sun rising from the east and setting in the west. This is to show an awakening of the powerful Asian American that is stereotypically hidden or reserved in us Asians. We also chose to show Asian pride, unity, and community in a form of connection between the girl in the middle and the girl on the left with her hand placed on her shoulder. We also wanted to display a wide range of Asians with different skin colors so that all Asian Americans are represented.”
Hong works to help raise the visibility of Asian Americans at the high school, he said. He’s a first generation American born to Korean parents. He grew up speaking Korean and had to learn English later in childhood.
He was one of the five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year for 2021-2022 and was selected to be the national representative to go on and represent the state at the National Teacher of the Year competition in Washington, D.C. this past April. He was the first Asian American Wisconsin Teacher of the Year to represent the state on a national level.
At the unveiling, he stated he “believes in the work of women, especially women of color,” and surprised the two artists with a $300 stipend each, which he said was a small token of recognition for the many hours of overtime they spent on the project.