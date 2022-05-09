Whether for the creator or for the observer, art can be a transformative tool for healing and a way of finding light during the darkest of times.
For art educator Jolene Lee, it became a way to help her grieve when her husband Nathan passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019.
Lee studied art education at University of Wisconsin-Madison and is now an art teacher at an elementary school in Round Lake Beach, Illinois.
After Nathan died, Jolene sought solace in art and began to repurpose little wooden chairs that their six children had used growing up.
Her art therapy project progressed into her painting a series of dozens of children’s chairs, each featuring the works of the world’s most famous artists.
“Art therapy is real and the project gave positive energy to the mourning of Nate’s passing,” Lee said.
Six of the painted chairs are now on display at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
The art project is titled “Sit Down with Artists, Stand Up to Cancer” and works by some of the world’s most famous artists – Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Georgia O'Keeffe, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, and Roy Lichtenstein – have been recreated by Lee using the diminutive chairs as her canvases.
From the comic book art of Lichtenstein and pop art of Warhol to a bridge by Monet and a flower by O'Keeffe, the six seats faithfully represent the signature style of the sextet of artists.
Lee and her late husband often connected over their shared appreciation for art and even first crossed paths in a ceramics class at UW-Madison. They were married for 25 years and went on to have six children together. Nathan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2016.
The longtime artist, whose career has led her to work with children over the years, decided to turn her display into a fundraising cause to support youths.
She selected the University of Wisconsin-Madison chapter of the national nonprofit Kesem, which supports kids who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer diagnosis or death by providing free programming year-round.
Lee’s own children benefited from Kesem’s services, including Camp Kesem, which is a free summer camp planned and led by college students to give youths an escape from their anxiety or emotional distress.
The camp’s goal is to provide children like Lee’s with a chance to experience a carefree childhood – an experience which can become difficult for a child who has a parent with a cancer diagnosis or who has lost a parent to cancer.
Lee’s art project, “Sit With Artists, Stand Up to Cancer,” aims to fundraise $1,200, which covers the costs of one child to attend Kesem’s programs and services for an entire year.
The display of chairs at Kismet Books aims to celebrate Lee’s artistry as well as her commitment to commemorating her late husband by connecting back to their shared love of art. It can be viewed through May 31 during Kismet’s business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.