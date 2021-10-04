Spice up your regular rotation of weeknight dinners with a Pakistani cooking demonstration later this month.
The demonstration will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, and will be presented virtually over Zoom. Advance registration is required so that attendees can be sent a link to the Zoom meeting ahead of time, and can be done by visiting the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org or by calling at (608) 845-7180.
Cookbook author and White Jasmine founder Huma Siddiqui will lead the demonstration on how to make fish stew and pulao.
For more information, visit the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org.