Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) operates one of the busiest food pantries in Dane County, helping address food insecurity in area communities brought on by high unemployment, low wages, inflation, rising gas prices, and other costs of living.
The pantry has been seeing an increase in families visiting it in recent months and invites the community to help it stay stocked by considering hosting a food drive. If your business or organization would like to host a food drive, contact foodpantry@bpnn.org to learn how.
Cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, canned tomatoes, cooking oil, toilet paper, bar soap and laundry detergent are on BPNN’s most needed items list right now to be collected by a drive.
School is out and kids are home for the summer, which means that students who typically count on school meal programs for food might be missing out on breakfast or lunch. You can help to provide nutritious grab-and-go meal bags for kids by donating items like applesauce, juices, protein bars, dried fruit, breakfast cereals, and other shelf-stable, kid-friendly snacks to the pantry, which is located at 1200 E. Verona Ave.
The pantry also needs your paper bags as they’re running low. If you collect paper bags, please consider dropping them off during BPNN’s open hours of 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, or 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Do you have a club, organization, or group that is interested in volunteering together at the pantry, by helping distribute food or repackage meals? If so, send an email to volunteers@bpnn.org.
You don’t have to donate time or food to help the pantry, there’s also an easy way to donate money. Did you know that you can round-up your purchase at Miller and Son’s Supermarket? The proceeds help the pantry purchase items such as cooking oil, cereal, and personal care items for its guests. Also, there are pre-filled $10 donation bags at the store that contain essential items needed by the pantry, which you can purchase on your next shopping trip.
“Miller and Sons Supermarket shares our mission to fight hunger,” BPNN wrote on its Facebook page.
You can also make a direct donation to help BPNN purchase the items it needs at bpnn.org/donate.html.