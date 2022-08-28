The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild, Inc. is set to host a fine art fair next weekend, which will feature local and regional artists showcasing original art in a variety of mediums, including wood, glass, jewelry, painting, fiber, photography, ceramics, and metal sculpture.
Many of the artists have participated in other premier area shows including the Art Fairs On and Off the Square, Agora Art Fair, and the Spring Green Art Fair.
“If you're wondering where to find that truly unique, one-of-a-kind meaningful piece of art – come to Paoli Art in the Park,” the organizers said in a news release.
The fair takes place on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Paoli Park, 1367 County Road PB.
The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild is an organization of artists and art supporters whose mission is to further the common good and the general welfare of the public in the communities of southern Wisconsin, by supporting the visual arts and providing opportunities and support for artists, according to a news release.
For more information about the fair including a list of vendors, visit paoliartinthepark.org.