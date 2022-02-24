Ever had a hankering to spend an afternoon sampling soup, throwing empty keg barrels and playing toss with a brat?
If yes – or if you’re now intrigued – Hop Garden Brewing and Tap Room will fulfill those dreams during the annual Paoli Winter Games event from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5. The event, held at the Hop Garden at 6889 Canal St. in Paoli will start with a soup contest at 1 p.m. where people can either sign up to compete or eat, with proceeds going to Paul’s Party, a nonprofit that honors the life of the late Paul Natzke by helping purchase the cost of recreational equipment for children who need accommodations because of the need for mobility aids like wheelchairs.
From 2-4 p.m., people will be able to compete in the winter games, such as keg throwing, tossing and catching a brat and who can go furthest without spilling a beer, the event description states.
“Athleticism isn't necessary for these winter games, but a sense of humor most definitely is,” the event description reads.
The winner of the soup contest and the winter games will be announced at 4:30 p.m., and live music from Shekinah King will wrap up the day.
For more information, search “Brat Toss, Keg Throw, Stein Carry, Soup Contest, Live Music and Then Some” on Facebook.