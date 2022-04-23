The Verona Public Library invites the community to participate in its Green Challenge to make a difference by making environmentally-friendly choices and changes.
Each activity completed by a household or group earns an entry ticket to win prizes such as green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards, and more.
Activities may be completed from April 1 through May 8.
Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app on your mobile device to sign up and see the activities.