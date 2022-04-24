Sunday, May 1, will be the last service that Pastor Nathan Strutz conducts at Resurrection Lutheran Church after just over 11 and a half years of serving the congregation there.
He’ll be relocating later that same day with his wife to Cary, North Carolina, where he has followed a call to serve.
Strutz was only the second pastor at Resurrection in its 23-year history, which has grown since 1999 from a suite in the strip mall at 600 W. Verona Ave. to a permanent home at 6705 Wesner Lane in Verona, dedicated in 2005.
His move to Cary will take him back to his roots of when he started as pastor, he said – to a small and growing community. Between the Verona location of Resurrection and a second campus in Monroe, there are around 400 people in the congregation. At Tree Of Life church in Cary, there are only 130 people.
This is actually the eighth time Strutz has been called to relocate since coming to Verona in October 2010, but this time feels “special” and “unique” he told the Press. He said the church in Cary is “underperforming” and there is “growth opportunity” there.
“I didn’t take the first train out of town,” he said.
Ultimately, it’s always been his choice when to leave, and despite so many calls, he has never had to follow them. Some would have required fluent Spanish, which Strutz hasn’t practiced since college. Other calls were to stagnant or shrinking communities, he said.
Even though this time it feels right to answer the call, it’s still not an easy decision.
“It’s really tough to be leaving,” Strutz said. “I loved these people, I love this community and congregation.”
With his two sons now out of the house – one attending college in Milwaukee and the other in Mankato, relocating now feels a little less burdensome on his family. Though his wife Elizabeth will miss her involvement in planning the Verona Public Library’s annual 5K and being a part-time administrative assistant at the library. She also played piano for the church and taught piano lessons there, as well as organized a church book club.
“Resurrection members joke she will fly out occasionally to see me in Cary,” Strutz said. “We both knew going into this marriage that these calls could come along.”
This will also be a big change for Strutz, who has spent most of his life in Wisconsin.
Born in Freeport, Illinois, his family moved to Racine when he was six years old and still resides there. Strutz attended college in Watertown and seminary in Mequon. Other than one year as an assistant pastor in Phoenix, Arizona, from 1995-96, he’s always lived in Wisconsin since his family landed in Racine.
After seminary, his first pastoral job was in Galesville. He told his wife he’d never leave there because he loved it so much, but the opportunity to serve in the growing community of Verona was a call he couldn’t refuse – not unlike the call now to Cary.
Growing church
Over the past 11 and a half years as the head pastor at Resurrection, Strutz helped to oversee a couple of organizational changes.
First, he was pulled to Mount Horeb where he helped launch Good News Lutheran Church after a number of Resurrection Lutheran Church members sought to establish a congregation closer to home.
It held its first service in September 2013, and Strutz and an assistant pastor served there until July 2014, when it got its own pastor and became a separate organization from Resurrection.
Then, in 2017, Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Monroe merged with Resurrection, becoming one church in two locations.
All three of these area churches and the one in Cary are a part of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS), a denomination of the Lutheran faith. WELS was founded in Milwaukee in 1850. Along with the Missouri Synod (LCMS) and Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) it is one of the top three largest denominations of Lutheranism in the United States.
There are 10 WELS churches in the area between Belleville, New Glarus, Monticello, Oregon and the southwest side of Madison. In Cary, the WELS churches are more spread out with only three in the area.
For several years, starting in 2012, he also helped lead efforts to start a third Resurrection location in Fitchburg, with a congregational vote held on whether or not to proceed with buying the land for the project. It was decided there were not enough volunteers and the congregation would get spread too thin, putting those aspirations on hold.
Grassroots pastor
Strutz said the people he’s talked to in Cary – which is a suburb of Raleigh – are passionate about the opportunities to reach out to new communities there.
It was that same energy that attracted Strutz to Verona in 2010.
When Strutz moved to Verona, he said he “just got at it” exactly one day after arriving, reaching out to people who didn’t know about the church. A dozen new people joined right away.
“Everyone here had such a good focus and attitude about spreading the good news of the gospel,” he said.
Over the years, the Verona church has gotten involved in the community in a variety of ways. It hosts an annual soccer camp at Veterans Park, has hosted blood drives, has joined in volunteer activities at the neighboring Prairie Moraine County Park, has hosted meetings by employees of the nearby Kwik Trip, walked in the Hometown Days parade, participated in Fall Fest, and had booths at the Farmers’ Market.
One of the church’s groups, Vine and Branches, has a service component such as serving meals at the Ronald McDonald house. There is also the annual Christmas caroling during the Hometown Holidays tree lighting at Central Park in Verona and there’s a church running club.
Strutz himself got to know people outside of his church over the years not only through his sons’ schools and his wife’s involvement at the public library, but also by serving on the board for the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
Looking ahead
Current assistant pastor Andrew Ewings will serve through July while a new permanent pastor is determined.
Resurrection seeks to grow over the next five years, expanding from its current 400-member, two-location church to 1,000 members and four locations. Strutz helped grow the church from 200 members and one location.
That growth could be a challenge, Strutz said, especially as it has been a struggle to get people to come back post-COVID. While online services started with a high number of views, that has gone down – and in-person attendance has leveled-off over the past four to five years. The next pastor will have to figure out how to change that, Strutz said.
He also cannot be sure how things will go at Tree of Life Church in Cary.
“It’s an unknown place, it could go really well or not go really well,” Strutz said. “It’s in God’s hands.”
And over the years, he has felt as though God has worked to bring individuals into the Verona church.
A woman had been praying for a new church and when she was handed a Resurrection magnet at Hometown Days, she felt it was her answer.
One Resurrection congregant had spent some time in prison and had even written two books about the bad decisions that had led him to jail. He founded a Bible study in that prison and later went on to be in Resurrection’s choir. One day, he happened to bump into a fellow former inmate and invited him to come to choir practice.
The song Strutz witnessed them sing was “All is Well with My Soul,” but it turned out not all was well in that newcomer’s body. Just a few weeks after he started coming to Resurrection, he died. Today, his sister still comes to the church.
“Clearly God has been doing something here – he’s been here before me and will be here long after I’m gone, continuing to bring people in,” Strutz said. “What a joy it has been to serve Jesus here. Leaving was not easy to decide and announce, but Resurrection will keep being blessed. I leave this community excited about the opportunities God has in store for it. I will take away lessons about being friendly and welcoming.”