An annual party that helps kids with physical disabilities enjoy recreational activities is set to return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28.
PaulPalooza, the main fundraising event for Paul’s Party Inc., is a fundraiser featuring live music, food, drinks, and a raffle in memory of Paul Natzke. It will be held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Fitchburg resident Kathie Kiesau Natzke founded the charity in honor of her son, Paul, who had Spina Bifida and passed away when he was 15 years old in August 2017. He was a member of the Verona High School track team.
In honor of his memory, Paul’s Party helps youth with physical disabilities afford sled hockey equipment, racing wheelchairs, adaptive bikes, summer sports camps, and other items that are more expensive for disabled kids than for able-bodied kids.
PaulPalooza will offer food including pulled pork and brisket sandwiches from North and South Seafood and Smokehouse and pizza and macaroni and cheese from Sugar River Pizza, cotton candy, kettle corn, baked goods, coffee, and glitter donuts.
Attendees can also bid on raffle baskets, play cornhole, and learn about adaptive sports.
There will be a variety of live music acts including Some Assembly Required, Mtn Air, Alpha Romeos, Sweet Josephine, and the Mark Croft Band
Roll With It Red Ale, a beer specially brewed by Wisconsin Brewing Company for PaulPalooza, will be available.
All proceeds from this event will benefit Paul’s Party.
“The mission of Paul’s Party is to fund fun for kids with physical disabilities,” the event description states. “Paul was a fun-seeker and we know how difficult it can be to provide recreational opportunities for kids who use wheelchairs or even just can’t participate in the same way as their peers. So we fund sled hockey equipment, track racing chairs and equipment, hand bikes, summer camp scholarships… pretty much anything recreational and fun and likely expensive.”