A PBS Wisconsin Education point-and-click adventure video game, “The Legend of the Lost Emerald”, has won a gold medal in the 2022 International Serious Play Awards Program.
A group of second and third graders at New Century School played a hand in helping develop the video game for PBS Wisconsin Education.
Teachers Larry Gundlach’s and Courtney Bennett’s classroom joined 18 other classrooms across Wisconsin involved in testing out the free online video game, which is based around shipwrecks and maritime archaeology.
The International Serious Play Awards honor outstanding commercial and student products which incorporate game elements and were created for use in education or training, according to a June 21 news release from PBS Wisconsin. Entries are judged on criteria including orientation, engagement, interactivity/feedback, learning objectives, assessment, aesthetics, and gameplay.
Released in February this year, “The Legend of the Lost Emerald” aims to provide learners in grades 4-6 the opportunity to use critical thinking and historical inquiry skills by stepping into the shoes of Jules, a maritime archaeologist. In the game, players virtually dive underwater to gather clues to build evidence and uncover stories of shipwrecks inspired by real Great Lakes history.
The game was produced by PBS Wisconsin Education, Wisconsin Sea Grant, Field Day Learning Games, and an educator advisory group of Wisconsin teachers. It was playtested by over 500 students in Wisconsin classrooms.
Playtesting is the process through which a game designer tests a new game for glitches or design flaws, referred to as “bugs,” before releasing the game publicly.
“The Legend of the Lost Emerald” was developed by University of Wisconsin-Madison based company Field Day Learning Games. The students at New Century School could test it out on their tablet computers, and the developers would make modifications based on the kids’ feedback.
The youth would share places they got stuck in the game, why they found those parts confusing, vocabulary they didn’t understand, or words that slowed them down.
“I have seen ‘The Legend of the Lost Emerald’ spark so many fun and meaningful learning experiences for kids,” PBS Wisconsin’s director of education Alyssa Tsagong wrote in the June 21 news release. “Creating this game with and for educators from start to finish made it what it is today: a high-quality, engaging, and beautiful learning adventure.”