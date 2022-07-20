If you have fur babies or four-legged friends that you love and care for, consider joining Dr. Jackie Forcey, from True Veterinary Care, at the Verona Public Library next week.
During the program ‘Pet First Aid and When to Call a Veterinarian,’ Forcery will share how to assess your pet, their wounds, and issues that may arise at home.
Dr. Forcey will also discuss how to know when to call your veterinarian or when to go to the emergency clinic.
The program is set from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in the community room at the 500 Silent St. library.
Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.