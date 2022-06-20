The Verona American Legion Mason Lindsay Post 385 paid tribute to veterans on Monday, May 30, with a service held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center and the Verona Cemetery.
After a presentation of the colors by the Color Guard, chaplain Don Mayo led the opening prayer. Renata Henry performed “The Star Spangled Banner.”
An eighth grade student from Verona, Emma Brady, read her poem “The Soldier,” which was followed by reflections from guest speaker Jack Winters.
Winters touched on the “forgotten wars” that he said sometimes get overlooked on Memorial Day, including the Mexican-American War, the Spanish-American War, the American Indian Wars, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, and the Global War on Terrorism.
He also touched on veterans who didn’t die on the battlefield, but rather succumbed to disease or accidents.
“There is much more to remember this day besides the fallen,” he said. “Many of you have felt the same. You're here, you are just as much a part of war as the casualties — you who have faced the horrors of war deserve the same recognition as the fallen.”
After Winter’s reflections, the American Legion Auxiliary president Shannon Churchill led the lighting of the candles and placing of the poppies ceremony with the help of Hanlee and Adalynn Koehler.
Chaplain Mayo led a closing prayer followed by Renata Henry singing “God Bless America.”
At the cemetery, there was a 21-gun salute, the playing of the military song “Taps” by Samantha Feller, and the laying of a memorial wreath beneath the American flag.
After these observations, members of the American Legion invited the veterans, their families, and other community members to a potluck lunch at the Legion’s hall.
This year, U.S. Army Air Corps First Lieutenant Howard Schmid (1923-1944), a 1941 Verona Area High School graduate, was given special recognition. He served with the 31st Fighter Group, 309th Fighter Squadron as a P-51 Mustang fighter pilot, where he helped attack German trucks and fighter-bombers. While flying on a mission over the Czech Republic, a traumatic event resulted in his death and is buried at the Lorraine American Cemetery in France.
The entire proceedings on May 30 were conducted by Legion Post 385 commander Stan Hook.