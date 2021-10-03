Fall Fest returns to Hometown U.S.A. Festival Park

From right, Nolan Thomas, 9, goes on the pursuit of the perfect pumpkin to paint as he sifts through the trailer full of pumpkins with his mother Kelli during the annual Fall Fest event put on by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Oct. 1.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Children and families got a dose of fall fun on Friday, Oct. 1, when the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Fest returned to Hometown U.S.A. Park after a one-year hiatus.

The event featured pumpkin picking and painting, games such as pumpkin bowling and a witch hat ring-toss and a magic show.

Photos: Annual Fall Fest brings the autumn fun to Verona

1 of 5

 

