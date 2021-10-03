Photos: Annual Fall Fest brings the autumn fun to Verona

Children and families got a dose of fall fun on Friday, Oct. 1, when the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Fall Fest returned to Hometown U.S.A. Park after a one-year hiatus.

The event featured pumpkin picking and painting, games such as pumpkin bowling and a witch hat ring-toss and a magic show.

