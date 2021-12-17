You may know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but for many -- Santa’s reindeer are just part of a song.
Though through an annual Verona tradition, the magic is made real for one day a year.
Reindeer Games of Hartford, WI brings members of Santa’s fleet to communities every winter for kids -- and kids at heart -- to get a glimpse of the majestic creature.
After moving to a drive-thru format last year at Reddan Park because of the pandemic, the event was held in-person at Sugar Creek Elementary school this year, on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Hundreds of people lined up for their chance to get up-close to two reindeer in pens, and get family photos taken in a festive sleigh with a third reindeer.
Meanwhile, inside Sugar Creek, there were live music performances from Verona Area Community Theater, David Landau, Chuck Denison, and Verona Area High School's Accidentals Vocals Jazz Group, along with crafts for kids and a bake sale.
The event was organized by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.