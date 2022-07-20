Community members flocked to Hometown Junction Park on Thursday, June 30 to celebrate Verona’s 175th birthday. The founding of Verona took place in 1847 and the Verona Area Historical hosted a celebration honoring its transformation from a town (1847) to a village (1921) to a city (1978) over the decades with a summertime party.
“Our historical society is grateful for everyone who came out to this event, and for all of the people and local groups that volunteered and came together to make it possible,” Verona Area Historical Society president Jesse Charles said. “We started talking about this 175th anniversary years ago, and are thrilled to have been a part of it. Many of our members recall firsthand the massive celebration for Verona's 125th back in 1972, and the events for the 150th in 1997. A few folks even remember the parade for Verona's 100th back in 1947.”
Hometown USA’s demisemiseptcentennial was marked with a variety of events including a scavenger hunt that sent families to businesses around South Main Street, a mini-petting zoo hosted by the Paoli Fireballs 4-H Club, face painting and temporary tattoos by the Girl Scouts, and free cake donated by Epic Systems’ culinary, which was served-up by the Boy Scouts.
A Mystery Artifact Game had participants try to guess what historical objects recovered from Verona's past may have been used for, such as an arrowhead or a rotary phone. A Toys of Yesteryear table had kids playing with Rubik’s Cubes and Lincoln Logs.
Live music acts including the acoustic guitar duo Casey and Greg, the barbershop quartet The Gender Blenders, and the bluegrass band Down From the Hills offered a variety of tunes for attendees.
Mayor Luke Diaz spoke, thanking the Verona Area Historical Society for providing a “valuable perspective” on the city including its “people, places, and political controversies.” He also reminded everyone that while today is the present – someday it will be the past – and so how we improve things for the next generation, preserve old buildings, build-up community spaces, and be kind to one another is important to make Verona a better place for the future.
“The tone we were trying to strike this entire month was an appreciation for the generations before us that worked hard to make Verona what it is, and also for those who are doing the work to keep it special and running well today,” Charles said. “It's hard to exactly put your finger on what defines a community's spirit, but I think we all agree that as Verona continues to grow we have to pause once in a while and reflect on what's important for us to hold on to. The 175th anniversary seemed a great opportunity to do that.”
There were also reflections by several lifelong Verona residents both young and old.
While he was not there in 1847, 91-year-old John Scharer has lived in Verona for quite a long time – since he was five years old. At the time, the population was 400 people, compared to over 14,000 people today. He said it was hard to make friends in such a small town at the time, but one of his childhood best friends is still alive today.
Main Street was a gravel road at the time he moved to Verona, and there were still horse-drawn carriages coming into town every day, and every business had hitching rails for when people went into shop or run errands.
His graduating class had around 100 students compared to this year’s over 400 students.
He reminisced about memories such as when nobody ever seemed to win a Chevrolet at an annual firemen’s picnic, which he said everyone rumored was just a “put-up” to sell tickets to support the department.
Emma Brady, who just completed eighth grade at Core Knowledge Charter School and is entering Verona Area High School this autumn, offered a younger perspective.
“Verona is a town. It’s a place. It’s a dot on a map. And when you think of it that way, that’s really all you can say,” Brady said. “But that’s unmistakably not all it is and anyone who lives here knows that. Because when it comes down to it, we fall in love with places because of the people we find there. We get homesick when we leave because of the memories we somewhat leave behind. And in my fourteen years of getting to know Verona, I’ve grown to value it this way.”
“Emma in particular had some very impactful words towards the end of her speech - she talked about one of her favorite things about Verona being that you can wave at strangers and they wave back,” Charles said. “That is such a unique way to sum up our community, and what we don't want to lose.”
“I encourage you to think about who makes Verona ‘Verona’ for you and tell them because humans don’t let each other know enough just how much we mean to each other,” Brady said. “And I think we really should. Compliments and expressions of how you feel toward someone can be so wildly nerve-wracking but it’s never something you don’t want to hear and it’s more nerve-wracking thinking of someone you love never hearing that from you at all. So go tell them and find strangers and make them more than that to you. It’s completely worth it and something I highly suggest. That’s what Verona is to me.”