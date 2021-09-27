Photos: Hometown Brewdown returns to Verona’s Hometown U.S.A. Park

Hundreds of beer lovers flocked to Verona’s Hometown U.S.A. Festival Park overlooking the Badger Mill Creek nature preserve on Saturday, Sept. 25.

There were nearly 50 breweries, many of them local to the Dane County area or around the state, spread through three tents, where brand ambassadors and servers provided samples for festival attendees. The festival also featured live music and yard games such as cornhole and trash can beer pong.

The fundraiser benefits Ice Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that oversees the management of the Verona Ice Arena and its projects throughout the year. Joel Marshall, who helps organize the event, wrote in an email to the Press that the money raised will go toward ongoing maintenance at the rink, as well as the campaign to expand the Verona Ice Arena to include a second sheet of ice.

Marshall wrote that while turnout was slightly lower than organizers had hoped, but was still great considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every penny raised from Brewdown and sponsorship goes to the rink and the kids of all ages that skate here," he wrote. "Hometown Brewdown is a great event because it allows our users and extended community not associated with the rink to enjoy a fun filled afternoon together and raise some money in the process!"

