Center, Jess Barrett, of Verona, is cheered on as an acquaintance runs alongside her during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

The sound of cheers, cowbells and drums could be heard along Verona area streets and roads as Ironman Wisconsin triathletes returned on Sunday, Sept. 12, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biking portion of the triathlon ran through the northern parts of the Town of Verona, into the city along North Main Street and East Verona Avenue. Nearly 1,900 participants in Ironman Wisconsin participated in the race, with at least 40 of those having ties to the Verona area.

The competition started in Madison with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Monona, transitioned into a bike ride that took participants through the hilly rural areas of western Dane County and brought them back to downtown Madison for a 26.2-mile run.

Photos: Ironman returns, bringing triathletes back to Verona roads after pandemic hiatus

