Photos: Ironman returns, bringing triathletes back to Verona roads after pandemic hiatus

Center, Jess Barrett, of Verona, is cheered on as an acquaintance runs alongside her during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sound of cheers, cowbells and drums could be heard along Verona area streets and roads as Ironman Wisconsin triathletes returned on Sunday, Sept. 12, after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The biking portion of the triathlon ran through the northern parts of the Town of Verona, into the city along North Main Street and East Verona Avenue. Nearly 1,900 participants in Ironman Wisconsin participated in the race, with at least 40 of those having ties to the Verona area.
The competition started in Madison with a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Monona, transitioned into a bike ride that took participants through the hilly rural areas of western Dane County and brought them back to downtown Madison for a 26.2-mile run.
Aubrey Kelley, 7, of Iowa, chalks the road as she waits for a family friend to cycle through that part of the course during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competitors coast up over the steepest part of the hill only to be greeted by additional incline during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glenda Adams, of Madison, reprises her costume of the Energizer bunny as she cheers on multiple friends participating in the event during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott Fish, of Appleton, rides up the hill as family runs along side him during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephen Bartos, from St. Paul, Minnesota, smiles as he sees a sign that reads "nice butt" being held by a onlooker during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nathan Brown, of Westlake, Ohio, powers up the hill during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin Wright, from Sterling, Virigina, smiles as he pedals up the hill during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blake Peiffer, of Port Washington, propels himself up the hill during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From right, Dave Emmerich yells as a means of motivating as he runs alongside Lang Hunt, of Minneapolis, during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Left, Matt Conant returns to the Ironman course with his megaphone to provide some slightly snarky encouragement and jokes to cyclists during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matthew Miller paints as bikers cycle up the hill during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Miller painted the competition near the same spot in 2019 as he sought to draw all three events. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From right, Jon Smail and Adam Wix, both of Illinois, cheer other cyclists as they wait to see their friend Megan Delonge, of Elgin, Illinois, ride by during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sign encouraging Ironman participant Carly Hasse is tied to a road sign, as her friends and family wait further down the road, during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheri and Chris Andrews, of Aurora, Ohio, sit along the side of the road as their cheer on their son Matthew, who works at Epic, during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town of Verona resident Larry Brady rings a bell attached to a forklift as one of the four people he knows who are participating in the triathalon go by during the Ironman Wisconsin race on Sunday, Sept. 12, along Mid-Town Road in the Town of Verona. Ironman Wisconsin returned to the area with nearly 1,900 competitors after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos: Ironman returns, bringing triathletes back to Verona roads after pandemic hiatus
