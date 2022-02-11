Photos: Mixed-up messages, hidden affairs dominate during Verona Area Community Theater’s ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ performance

Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'

Suzanne (Amanda Miner) announces that dinner is ready after she spend the night pretending to be the cook during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

What was supposed to be a romantic birthday dinner with an alibi turned into a night of lies and deception at the Verona Area Community Theater building on Thursday, Feb. 10, as dinner guests swapped identities in order to hide numerous indiscretions.

VACT put on the first production of its eight-show run of “Don’t Dress for Dinner” on Feb. 10, as a part of its Valentine’s Day show. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. each day Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 17-19, as well as at 2 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 12 and Feb. 19. All shows will be performed at the VACT building, 103 Lincoln St.

The play, written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Haydon, revolves around Bernard, who has invited his mistress over for a gourmet dinner the weekend his wife is planning to be out of town. To solidify an alibi, Bernard invites his best friend Robert, who doesn’t know why he’s been invited, but then has to abruptly cancel his own out-of-town plans with Bernard’s wife, who he’s secretly been seeing. 

To complicate matters, Bernard’s actual mistress pretends to be the cook to hide the ordeal from his wife, and instead turns the chef into the mistress for the night – leading both Bernard and Robert to figure out on the fly how to hide their affairs.

Steve Fecteau is playing Bernard in his debut with VACT, and Curt Hanke is playing the role of  Robert. The rest of the cast will split between alternating performances, as Jacqueline is being shared by Sara Ward-Cassady and Jillian Hepinstall, and Suzette is being performed by both Liz Nickels and Emily Ostendorf. Suzanne’s character is being shared by Amanda Miner and Julia Fure, and George by Paul Carlson and Mike Brady. 

For more information, visit VACT’s website at vact.org.

Photos: Mixed-up messages, hidden affairs dominate during Verona Area Community Theater’s ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ performance

1 of 16

 

