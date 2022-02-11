Photos: Mixed-up messages, hidden affairs dominate during Verona Area Community Theater’s ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ performance

Suzanne (Amanda Miner) announces that dinner is ready after she spend the night pretending to be the cook during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
What was supposed to be a romantic birthday dinner with an alibi turned into a night of lies and deception at the Verona Area Community Theater building on Thursday, Feb. 10, as dinner guests swapped identities in order to hide numerous indiscretions.
VACT put on the first production of its eight-show run of “Don’t Dress for Dinner” on Feb. 10, as a part of its Valentine’s Day show. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. each day Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 17-19, as well as at 2 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 12 and Feb. 19. All shows will be performed at the VACT building, 103 Lincoln St.
The play, written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Haydon, revolves around Bernard, who has invited his mistress over for a gourmet dinner the weekend his wife is planning to be out of town. To solidify an alibi, Bernard invites his best friend Robert, who doesn’t know why he’s been invited, but then has to abruptly cancel his own out-of-town plans with Bernard’s wife, who he’s secretly been seeing.
To complicate matters, Bernard’s actual mistress pretends to be the cook to hide the ordeal from his wife, and instead turns the chef into the mistress for the night – leading both Bernard and Robert to figure out on the fly how to hide their affairs.
Steve Fecteau is playing Bernard in his debut with VACT, and Curt Hanke is playing the role of Robert. The rest of the cast will split between alternating performances, as Jacqueline is being shared by Sara Ward-Cassady and Jillian Hepinstall, and Suzette is being performed by both Liz Nickels and Emily Ostendorf. Suzanne’s character is being shared by Amanda Miner and Julia Fure, and George by Paul Carlson and Mike Brady.
For more information, visit VACT’s website at vact.org.
1 of 16
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady) calls her mother to tell her she's feeling ill and can't come see her this weekend after finding out her lover and husband's best friend is coming over for the weekend during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Robert (Curt Hanke) reacts to Bernard's (Steve Fecteau) announcement of his affair and his plan to make Robert his alibi for the romantic evening while his wife is away during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Robert (Curt Hanke) reacts to Bernard's (Steve Fecteau) announcement of his affair and his plan to make Robert his alibi for the romantic evening while his wife is away during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady) questions Bernard (Steve Fecteau) on why Robert decided to inform him of his affair, not knowing that Robert is lying to cover up Bernard's affair and unaware that Bernard is still clueless about her own affair with Robert during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bernard (Steve Fecteau) insists that Robert's affair is no big deal to Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady), being unaware that she and Robert are having their own affair on the side during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Bernard (Steve Fecteau) convinces Robert (Curt Hanke) to go along with his plan and to greet his mistress "Suzy" when she arrives as he's out at the store during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Robert (Curt Hanke) confuses the cordon bleu chef Suzette (Liz Nickels) with Bernard's mistress Suzy, thinking she's been hired to be Bernard's mistress instead of realizing she was sent by the cooking agency during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzette (Liz Nickels) questions Robert (Curt Hanke) on why he's telling her all about himself during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Robert (Curt Hanke) realizes he's screwed up and confused Bernard (Steve Fecteau)'s hired cook for the night, Suzette, with his mistress who had yet to arrive during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bernard (Steve Fecteau) pays of cook Suzette (Liz Nickels) to keep her quiet and have her pretend to be Robert's lover during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Bernard (Steve Fecteau) apologizes for the mix-up as he tells his mistress Suzanne (Amanda Miner) that she'll need to pretend to be the cook tonight to cover up his and Robert's (Curt Hanke) mistakes during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzette (Liz Nickels) dons the chanel coat that was a "present" from Robert as she pretends to be his mistress at the request of Bernard (Steve Fecteau) during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Robert (Curt Hanke) lies to Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady), his mistress, to tell her that Suzette is only pretending to be his lover to cover for their affair, and is actually just his niece, during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Suzanne (Amanda Miner) and Suzette (Liz Nickels) start to argue as Robert (Curt Hanke) attempts to break them up during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzanne (Amanda Miner) spills a sauce on Bernard (Steve Fecteau) as they try to hide their flirtatious behavior as Jaqcqueline (not pictured) walks into the living room during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzanne (Amanda Miner) announces that dinner is ready after she spend the night pretending to be the cook during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Photos: Mixed-up messages, hidden affairs dominate during Verona Area Community Theater’s ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’ performance
1 of 16
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady) calls her mother to tell her she's feeling ill and can't come see her this weekend after finding out her lover and husband's best friend is coming over for the weekend during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Robert (Curt Hanke) reacts to Bernard's (Steve Fecteau) announcement of his affair and his plan to make Robert his alibi for the romantic evening while his wife is away during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Robert (Curt Hanke) reacts to Bernard's (Steve Fecteau) announcement of his affair and his plan to make Robert his alibi for the romantic evening while his wife is away during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady) questions Bernard (Steve Fecteau) on why Robert decided to inform him of his affair, not knowing that Robert is lying to cover up Bernard's affair and unaware that Bernard is still clueless about her own affair with Robert during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bernard (Steve Fecteau) insists that Robert's affair is no big deal to Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady), being unaware that she and Robert are having their own affair on the side during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Bernard (Steve Fecteau) convinces Robert (Curt Hanke) to go along with his plan and to greet his mistress "Suzy" when she arrives as he's out at the store during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Robert (Curt Hanke) confuses the cordon bleu chef Suzette (Liz Nickels) with Bernard's mistress Suzy, thinking she's been hired to be Bernard's mistress instead of realizing she was sent by the cooking agency during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzette (Liz Nickels) questions Robert (Curt Hanke) on why he's telling her all about himself during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Robert (Curt Hanke) realizes he's screwed up and confused Bernard (Steve Fecteau)'s hired cook for the night, Suzette, with his mistress who had yet to arrive during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bernard (Steve Fecteau) pays of cook Suzette (Liz Nickels) to keep her quiet and have her pretend to be Robert's lover during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Bernard (Steve Fecteau) apologizes for the mix-up as he tells his mistress Suzanne (Amanda Miner) that she'll need to pretend to be the cook tonight to cover up his and Robert's (Curt Hanke) mistakes during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzette (Liz Nickels) dons the chanel coat that was a "present" from Robert as she pretends to be his mistress at the request of Bernard (Steve Fecteau) during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Robert (Curt Hanke) lies to Jaqcqueline (Sara Ward-Cassady), his mistress, to tell her that Suzette is only pretending to be his lover to cover for their affair, and is actually just his niece, during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Suzanne (Amanda Miner) and Suzette (Liz Nickels) start to argue as Robert (Curt Hanke) attempts to break them up during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzanne (Amanda Miner) spills a sauce on Bernard (Steve Fecteau) as they try to hide their flirtatious behavior as Jaqcqueline (not pictured) walks into the living room during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Don't Dress for Dinner'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Suzanne (Amanda Miner) announces that dinner is ready after she spend the night pretending to be the cook during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Don't Dress for Dinner" on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the VACT building.