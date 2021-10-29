Hundreds of people filled City of Verona's downtown on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29, to show off their costumes and collect Halloween candy as part of the annual Main Street Trick or Treat event. Businesses along Main Street handed out candy, and others not along Main Street set up booths in Hometown Junction Park to participate in the fun.
featured
Photos: Trick-or-treaters fill downtown Verona for Main Street Trick or Treat
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Oregon
50°F
Cloudy
53°F / 49°F
1 AM
50°F
2 AM
49°F
3 AM
48°F
4 AM
47°F
5 AM
47°F
Latest e-Edition
This month's Corre la Voz
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Verona Press, 156 N. Main St. Oregon, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.