Trick or treaters fill Verona's downtown for annual Main Street event

Hundreds of people – plus some Milwaukee Brewers Sausages – stop by Hometown Junction Park for candy on Friday, Oct. 29, during the annual Main Street Trick or Treat event in Verona's downtown.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Hundreds of people filled City of Verona's downtown on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29, to show off their costumes and collect Halloween candy as part of the annual Main Street Trick or Treat event. Businesses along Main Street handed out candy, and others not along Main Street set up booths in Hometown Junction Park to participate in the fun.

Photos: Trick-or-treaters fill downtown Verona for Main Street Trick or Treat

