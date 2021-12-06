From right, Mr. Wormwood (Riley Custer) discovers that his hair has been turned green right before a significant business meeting as Mrs. Wormwood (Shannon Seip) holds up a mirror to him during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
All it took to put some nasty, rude adults back into their place this weekend was a bit of mischief and some magical powers.
The Verona Area Community Theater put on five productions of the musical “Matilda” from Dec. 2-5 at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center. The musical is based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl of the same name, where a young girl finds a way to stick it to her abusive parents and a horrendous headteacher who hates children through playing tricks, and using her gift of telekinesis to send them packing.
Center, Mrs. Wormwood (Shannon Seip) sings of her disappointment in not being able to compete in a salsa-dancing competition because she's in labor with Matilda during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
Matilda (Sydney Weiss) sings about how her parents view her as a burden after the rest of the children in the ensemble sing about how their parents instead view them as angels and miracles during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
From right, Mr. Wormwood (Riley Custer) yells at Matilda (Sydney Weiss) for reading during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
Matilda (Sydney Weiss) pours some of her mother's hydrogene peroxide into her father's hair oil to leave him with green hair after he was verball abusive to her during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
The older students at the school warn the younger students about the headteacher Miss Agatha Trunchbull, who is known for her dislike and enjoyment of torturing students during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
Miss Agatha Trunchbull (Lauren Welch) sings about how she only became a world champion hammer thrower by following the rules, using that as an excuse to keep Matilda at a grade level far below her knowledge, during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
From right, Mr. Wormwood (Riley Custer) rips up one of Matilda's (Sydney Weiss) library books out of anger after a scam deal he was pursuing fell through during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
Matilda (Sydney Weiss) pipes superglue around the brim of her father's hat after he destroyed one of her library books as he was taking his anger out on her during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
The older students warn their younger peers of Miss Trunchbull's "Chokey" cabinet that's full of sharp objects that she locks children in for hours when she feels they misbehave during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
From right, Mrs. Wormwood (Shannon Seip) dismisses Miss Honey's (Emma Vogel) advice that Matilda should be moved forward grades because she's so intelligent during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
Mrs. Wormwood (Shannon Seip) and her ballroom dancing partner Rudolpho (Marcus Wisniewski) mock Miss Honey for paying more attention to books and knowledge when they think she should instead care more about looks and shallowness during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.
