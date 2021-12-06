Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Matilda'

From right, Mr. Wormwood (Riley Custer) discovers that his hair has been turned green right before a significant business meeting as Mrs. Wormwood (Shannon Seip) holds up a mirror to him during Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Matilda" on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Badger Ridge Middle School's Performing Arts Center.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

All it took to put some nasty, rude adults back into their place this weekend was a bit of mischief and some magical powers.

The Verona Area Community Theater put on five productions of the musical “Matilda” from Dec. 2-5 at Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center. The musical is based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl of the same name, where a young girl finds a way to stick it to her abusive parents and a horrendous headteacher who hates children through playing tricks, and using her gift of telekinesis to send them packing.

