Photos: Verona Area Community Theater presents ‘Something Rotten’

Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) throws as tantrum as he confesses he hates William Shakespeare to his troupe during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
An attempt at stealing one of the most famous plays of all time – with a bit of a misunderstanding – garnered one of the best breakfast-themed musical songs during the Verona Area Community Theater’s production of “Something Rotten!” on Thursday, April 7.
The high school-age show, set in the Renaissance era, features playwright Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore), who is sick of coming in second to William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) and decides to look into the future to see what Shakespeare’s most famous play would be. Instead of hearing “Hamlet,” Bottom hears “Omelette” – and proceeds to write a breakfast-themed musical.
VACT performed the show each night on April 7-9 at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
1 of 21
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
The ensemble welcomes the audience to the progressive Renaissance era during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
The ensemble welcomes the audience to the progressive Renaissance era during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) gets berated by his troupe for confessing that he hates fellow playwright William Shakespeare during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nigel Bottom (Alex Christy) states that he tries to emulate William Shakespeare as his brother Nick confesses he hates him during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) throws as tantrum as he confesses he hates William Shakespeare to his troupe during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bea (Aleah Frank) sings that she should help contribute to the household so she and Nick Bottom can meet their goal of their cottage in the woods during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Nostradamus (Matthew Powell) sings about the future of theater, to Nick Bottom's (Brendan Moore) disbelief that musicals will be the next big thing in theater during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Nostradamus (Matthew Powell) sings about the future of theater, to Nick Bottom's (Brendan Moore) disbelief that musicals will be the next big thing in theater during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Nostradamus (Matthew Powell) looks into the future to see that theater audiences will fall over themselves for dancing in musicals during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) is convinced of the power of musicals and buys into the idea of a musical during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Brother Jeremiah (Alexander Kiefert) threatens Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) for wanting to create a musical, calling him a heathen during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) performs to a park full of adoring fans during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) performs to a park full of adoring fans during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) performs to a park full of adoring fans during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Nigel Bottom (Alex Christy) hands over his notebook to William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis), who is planning to steal some of his prose, during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) confronts William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) about taking his brother Nigel's notebook to get ideas during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Brother Jeremiah (Alexander Kiefert) threatens Nigel Bottom (Alex Christy) about taking Portia (not pictured) to William Shakespeare's party during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) plots to steal the plot of what is predicted to be William Shakespeare's most famous play for his musical during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) plots to steal the plot of what is predicted to be William Shakespeare's most famous play for his musical during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) asks to join onto Nick Bottom's (Brendan Moore) musical's future sequel during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Photos: Verona Area Community Theater presents ‘Something Rotten’
1 of 21
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
The ensemble welcomes the audience to the progressive Renaissance era during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
The ensemble welcomes the audience to the progressive Renaissance era during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) gets berated by his troupe for confessing that he hates fellow playwright William Shakespeare during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nigel Bottom (Alex Christy) states that he tries to emulate William Shakespeare as his brother Nick confesses he hates him during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) throws as tantrum as he confesses he hates William Shakespeare to his troupe during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bea (Aleah Frank) sings that she should help contribute to the household so she and Nick Bottom can meet their goal of their cottage in the woods during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Nostradamus (Matthew Powell) sings about the future of theater, to Nick Bottom's (Brendan Moore) disbelief that musicals will be the next big thing in theater during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From right, Nostradamus (Matthew Powell) sings about the future of theater, to Nick Bottom's (Brendan Moore) disbelief that musicals will be the next big thing in theater during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Nostradamus (Matthew Powell) looks into the future to see that theater audiences will fall over themselves for dancing in musicals during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) is convinced of the power of musicals and buys into the idea of a musical during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A musical about the Black Plague is envisioned during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Brother Jeremiah (Alexander Kiefert) threatens Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) for wanting to create a musical, calling him a heathen during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) performs to a park full of adoring fans during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) performs to a park full of adoring fans during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) performs to a park full of adoring fans during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Nigel Bottom (Alex Christy) hands over his notebook to William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis), who is planning to steal some of his prose, during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) confronts William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) about taking his brother Nigel's notebook to get ideas during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Brother Jeremiah (Alexander Kiefert) threatens Nigel Bottom (Alex Christy) about taking Portia (not pictured) to William Shakespeare's party during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) plots to steal the plot of what is predicted to be William Shakespeare's most famous play for his musical during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) plots to steal the plot of what is predicted to be William Shakespeare's most famous play for his musical during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) asks to join onto Nick Bottom's (Brendan Moore) musical's future sequel during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.