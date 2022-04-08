Verona Area Community Theater presents 'Something Rotten'

Writer Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore) throws as tantrum as he confesses he hates William Shakespeare to his troupe during the Verona Area Community Theater's production of "Something Rotten" on Thursday, April 7, at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

An attempt at stealing one of the most famous plays of all time – with a bit of a misunderstanding – garnered one of the best breakfast-themed musical songs during the Verona Area Community Theater’s production of “Something Rotten!” on Thursday, April 7. 

The high school-age show, set in the Renaissance era, features playwright Nick Bottom (Brendan Moore), who is sick of coming in second to William Shakespeare (Kai DeRubis) and decides to look into the future to see what Shakespeare’s most famous play would be. Instead of hearing “Hamlet,” Bottom hears “Omelette” – and proceeds to write a breakfast-themed musical.

VACT performed the show each night on April 7-9 at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.

Photos: Verona Area Community Theater presents ‘Something Rotten’

1 of 21

 

– Kimberly Wethal

Tags

Recommended for you