Photos: Verona Area Education Foundation holiday craft fair returns with almost 70 vendors

Center, Jen Maier, a Sugar Creek teacher, sifts through hangers holding hand-made towels during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Hundreds of people got a jump on their holiday shopping – or found something to gift themselves – at the Verona Area Education Foundation’s 25th Holiday and Craft Sale on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Nearly 70 vendors filled the gym and cafeteria space of Sugar Creek Elementary School, where attendees browsed handmade goods such as quilted microwave cozies, socks, wooden birds and dog jackets. Art vendors got to keep all of their profits and paid an exhibitor fee to the Verona Area Education Foundation, which raised $4,500 toward supporting education initiatives within the district.
The holiday and craft sale returned this year from a one-year hiatus, after COVID-19 suspended many events in the Verona area.
1 of 7
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Patrons glance at sweet treets from the Cookie Man's booth during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A child puzzles over what he wants from the Cookie Man booth before his mom decides they'll browse more as he thinks about it during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bags made of the student artwork banners that line Verona's main corridors each year sit on display during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Katrina Horst, Carolina Mora and Tanya Brooks glance at pieces of jewelry at the Verona Area Education Foundation's booth during the its Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, Jen Maier, a Sugar Creek teacher, sifts through hangers holding hand-made towels during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, Haley Lankey, 5, of Oregon, picks out a candy bouquet with her grandmother Holly Van Allmen and mother Tara Lankey during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Photos: Verona Area Education Foundation holiday craft fair returns with almost 70 vendors
1 of 7
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Patrons glance at sweet treets from the Cookie Man's booth during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
A child puzzles over what he wants from the Cookie Man booth before his mom decides they'll browse more as he thinks about it during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Cheryl Schmidt, of Mount Horeb, picks out quilted microwave cozies during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Bags made of the student artwork banners that line Verona's main corridors each year sit on display during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
From left, Katrina Horst, Carolina Mora and Tanya Brooks glance at pieces of jewelry at the Verona Area Education Foundation's booth during the its Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, Jen Maier, a Sugar Creek teacher, sifts through hangers holding hand-made towels during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.
Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Center, Haley Lankey, 5, of Oregon, picks out a candy bouquet with her grandmother Holly Van Allmen and mother Tara Lankey during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.