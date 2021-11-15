Photos: Verona Area Education Foundation holiday craft fair returns with almost 70 vendors

Verona Area Education Foundation holds 25th craft sale

Center, Jen Maier, a Sugar Creek teacher, sifts through hangers holding hand-made towels during the Verona Area Education Foundation's Holiday art and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Sugar Creek Elementary School.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Hundreds of people got a jump on their holiday shopping – or found something to gift themselves – at the Verona Area Education Foundation’s 25th Holiday and Craft Sale on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Nearly 70 vendors filled the gym and cafeteria space of Sugar Creek Elementary School, where attendees browsed handmade goods such as quilted microwave cozies, socks, wooden birds and dog jackets. Art vendors got to keep all of their profits and paid an exhibitor fee to the Verona Area Education Foundation, which raised $4,500 toward supporting education initiatives within the district.

The holiday and craft sale returned this year from a one-year hiatus, after COVID-19 suspended many events in the Verona area.

