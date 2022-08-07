A 2012 Verona Area High School graduate’s love for art and design got her invited to a national competition focused on skilled trades in Atlanta, Georgia in June.
Katie Lynn Maurer participated in the annual SkillsUSA workforce development event from June 22-23.
Maurer was the 2022 gold medal winner for SkillsUSA in the State of Wisconsin in Pin Design and the 2022 silver medal winner for the State of Wisconsin in Automotive Refinishing. With her Gold Medal win, she received an invite to the SkillsUSA national competition in Atlanta in June.
“I have been an artist for many years now, but this was the most humbling experience considering my art allowed me to travel all the way to Atlanta,” Maurer told the Press. “It's one thing to be able to share my artwork on Instagram to the world, but it's a whole different feeling to walk around a new city and see hundreds of strangers wearing my design, right there on their chests.”
The pin design contest evaluated contestants' creative, technical, and oral presentation skills. The students presented the pins that had won them gold in their home states, and participated in an oral presentation regarding all aspects of the creation of their design.
The pins had to represent their home state’s unique qualities. Maurer's pin included an eagle, a canoe, several species of trees, and a wildflower. She is now selling the pin that she designed.
She earned fourth place at the national skills-based competition for Pin Design, competing against two-year and four-year graphic design students.
Maurer, who is currently a student at Madison Area Technical College, was also awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Pin Design.
“The Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student's occupational specialty,” SkillsUSA states. “Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency.”
With an increased interest in and emphasis on the trades for high school and college-aged students, SkillsUSA is a professional leadership organization focused on skilled careers ranging from healthcare and HVAC to construction and cosmetology.
Her Madison Area Technical College instructor and SkillsUSA Advisor Aaron Stroot encouraged her to enter the competition and he attended the Atlanta convention with her and several other Wisconsin student competitors.
Maurer, and all SkillsUSA Championships competitors, were honored on Friday, June 24 at the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony.
Over 16,000 total people attended the national conference this year from across 54 U.S. states and territories. Madison Area Technical College took eight students to the competition, who competed in skills areas including cosmetology, cabinetmaking, diesel technology, and metal fabrication.
“More than 5,200 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships," SkillsUSA executive director Chelle Travis wrote in a June 30 news release. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members.”
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills, and personal skills across 108 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance, and public speaking.
Industry members from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions evaluated the contestants based upon industry standards for entry-level workers. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
“The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors, and industry leaders is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap,” the organization states.
Founded in 1965, SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of students, teachers and industry members that aims to close the skills gap currently leaving millions of skilled trade jobs unfilled, and create world-class workers and leaders in trade jobs by teaching relevant technical skills, according to its website.
SkillsUSA's career competition covers 130 trade, technical, and skilled service occupations, and the nonprofit is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education, its website states.
As a first-time competitor, Maurer came back home to Wisconsin excited about the SkillsUSA convention and with an elevated level of respect for the trades.
Maurer is a 2012 graduate of Verona Area High School and she graduated from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a degree in K-12 Art Education. She is now attending Madison Area Technical College to obtain her two-year certification in Auto Collision and Refinishing.
Prior to the pandemic, she was a substitute teacher in the Verona and Sun Prairie school districts. She now does commission paintings through her company Colored Soul Studios. She also works at the Sherwin Williams paint store in Verona.
“I got into SkillsUSA during my first year in the Automotive Collision Repair and Refinishing class at Madison College this past fall,” Maurer said. “I saw it as a chance to be more involved in the trades, which is a new field for me. It ended up being one of the best decisions I've made thus far. Aside from Pin Design, I also competed at the state level in Automotive Refinishing and won a silver medal. My instructor, Aaron Stroot, was there cheering us on, every step of the way. I am overwhelmingly blessed to have such a strong support system from my instructors, friends and family.”