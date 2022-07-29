Verona’s independent bookstore, Kismet Books, is set to hold two events with local authors next week at the 101 N. Main St. shop.
First, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, join jordemoder Ingrid Andersson in a conversation around poetry, pregnancy, birth and parenting as she has experienced and contemplated these in both Sweden and Midwest America, past and present.
“Jordemoder” is an old Swedish word for midwife that means “earth/land/world mother.”
Published in April 2022, Andersson’s book “Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife” traces an arc in the life of a Swedish-American mother and midwife who descends from twelve generations of farmers in Småland, Sweden.
“Conceived on the Swedish island of Gotland and published by Holy Cow! Press in Duluth, this intimate collection spans cultures, species and ecologies – from Ingmar Bergman to birth in a caul to backyard hens. Expect a fertile discussion,” the event description states.
A nationally board-certified nurse midwife of over 20 years, Andersson has helped women deliver more than 1,000 babies at home. She lives in Madison with her Swedish husband, son, chickens and bees. She holds degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Swedish and German language and literature, anthropology, and nursing.
This event is free.
Is publishing a children’s picture book on your bucket list? Do you have inspiring ideas for stories but aren’t sure where to start? If so, an event at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 4 may be what you’re seeking.
Registered dietitian and author Jill Woodward will share her experience in self-publishing.
She’ll review a step-by-step checklist to publishing so you can see your creativity come to life on paper and will provide tangible tips to transform your dreams into books on shelves.
Woodward is a Wisconsin Certified Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with over 10 years experience in the health and wellness industry.
In 2021, she published her first children’s picture book, “Little Digger’s Big Garden,” which introduces readers to new vegetables and encourages young audiences to try new foods without pressure.
Woodward is a wife and mother of two young children and lives in Madison. She enjoys running, yoga, gardening, and spending time outside with her family.
This event is $15.
For more information or to register for these events, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks/events.