If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path.
Through the end of August, enjoy the book "I'm the Biggest Thing in the Ocean" by Kevin Sherry as you walk along the trail near the 500 Silent St. library.
In the book, when a giant squid takes inventory of all of the creatures in the ocean, he realizes that he’s way bigger than most of them. Of course, there are bigger things lurking around, but maybe this giant squid with a giant touch of hubris doesn’t really care?
“Author-illustrator Kevin Sherry is sure to garner fans of all sizes for his perfect-for-preschool read-aloud with simple text, bold and delightful collage art, and a lovable squid whose spirit just cannot be crushed,” publisher Penguin Random House states on its website.
For more information, contact Verona Public Library at 608-845-7180.