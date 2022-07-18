If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path.
Through the end of July, enjoy the book "Don't Worry Little Crab" by Chris Haughton as you walk along the trail near the 500 Silent St. library.
The book is a “vibrantly colorful story about mustering the courage to try something new,” that tells the story of Little Crab and Very Big Crab, who live in a tiny rock pool near the sea but one day go for a dip in the big ocean.
For more information, contact Verona Public Library at 608-845-7180.