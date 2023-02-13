The Verona Press has a new managing editor and reporter to cover the city and surrounding townships - both University of Wisconsin-Madison graduates.
Scott De Laruelle has been promoted to managing editor for O’Rourke Media publications in the Madison market - the Verona Press, Oregon Observer, Stoughton Courier Hub and Fitchburg Star.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (1998) and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2003), and has been opinion editor and staff reporter for the four publications since starting with Unified Newspaper Group in 2013, which was purchased by O’Rourke Media Group in 2022.
De Laruelle has been working in the journalism industry for various newspapers and business-to-business trade publications since 2003 and lives in Arlington with his wife, two fast-growing boys and two occasionally naughty cats. Email him at sdelaruelle@wisconsinmediagroup.com.
Maddie Bergstrom has joined the Wisconsin Media Group as a reporter covering government and community news for The Verona Press.
Originally from Marinette, Bergstrom understands the value of local journalism in the community. She graduated with distinction from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in December, earning bachelor’s degrees in journalism and psychology.
During her time at the University of Wisconsin, Bergstrom served as a news reporter and campus news associate editor for The Badger Herald, an independent student newspaper. She also interned as a staff writer and editor for the online publication College Magazine.
As a psychology major, Bergstrom spent time working on issues in prison reentry and criminal justice reform. She plans on continuing her education in the future by attending law school to write about the criminal justice system.
When Bergstrom isn’t writing, you can find her hanging out with her puppy, Phoebe, and two bunnies, Maggie and Coco. She also enjoys reading, knitting, binging TV shows, going to concerts and spending time with family and friends. She can be reached at mbergstrom@wisconsinmediagroup.com.