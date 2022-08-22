The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) is hosting a second public information meeting for Phase 2 of the Verona-area Pumping Station 17 Force Main Relief project. The virtual meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Pumping Station 17 helps convey sanitary waste from the City of Verona and City of Madison to the Nine Springs Treatment Plant in a pressurized sewer known as a force main. This force main was constructed in 1995.
Due to historical and projected growth in the Verona area and portions of the west side of
Madison, additional sewer capacity is needed to serve this portion of the District’s service area, according to MMSD.
MMSD is now planning Phase 2 of their relief force main that will assist in transporting the untreated wastewater generated by Verona residents and businesses by underground piping.
To accommodate this growth, a second force main – known as a relief force main – is being
constructed to serve Pumping Station 17. This relief force main helps provide safe and reliable
wastewater conveyance while protecting public health and the environment.
Phase 1 was constructed as part of the City of Verona’s eastside interceptor project.
The Aug. 24 virtual meeting will include a presentation on the project background, design progress, anticipated environmental impacts, potential corridor improvements, and next steps.
MMSD has selected a route, which was determined after gaining input at a February 23, 2022 public information meeting, reviewing public feedback, consulting with stakeholder groups and
weighing various considerations.
Participants will also have the opportunity to provide input on potential corridor improvements,
such as completing the Badger Mill Creek paved path (from Arbor Vitae Place to Military Ridge
State Trail), native species restoration, and Pheasant Lane trail widening.
A question and answer session will follow the presentation by the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, City of Verona, Town of Verona, Dane County, and Ice Age Trail Alliance.
Concerns have been raised by community members about the proposed route for the new Pumping Station 17 on social media websites such as Nextdoor, as it goes through Goose Lake Conservancy in Verona. Other proposed routes discussed during the Feb. 23 meeting had avoided the conservancy.
Concerns raised include the impact on a handful of endangered species that use the wetlands, including bald eagles, migratory birds, big brown bats, and monarch butterflies.
An ecological survey is in progress, according to MMSD's website for the project, including a professional boundary survey, a tree survey, a wetland delineation, soil borings, and an archeological review. MMSD plans to share anticipated environmental impacts at a third public informational meeting, to be held in autumn of this year.
Postcards with information about the project meetings will be sent to residents within 400 feet of the project area.
Registration is required to participate in the meeting; register at madsewer.org/project/pumping-station-17-force-main-relief-phase-2.
For more information, contact MMSD Communications and Public Affairs Manager Amanda Wegner at 608-709-1891 or amandaw@madsewer.org.