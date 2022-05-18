Staff at the Verona Public Library are excited to announce Verona Reads.
Verona Reads is a new community-wide reading project where the entire community comes together to read and discuss the same book.
As part of the project, the library will be giving away free copies of two books, one for adults and teens and one for younger readers, both by Native American authors.
The book giveaway will be held on Thursday, May 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. Books will be available while supplies last.
Verona Reads will continue throughout June and July with a variety of book discussions and related programs, and a virtual author visit from author Angeline Boulley in June.
Boulley is an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She is a storyteller who writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She is the former Director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education.
She now lives in southwest Michigan.
Her debut novel, “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” became a New York Times number one bestseller. The book has also been named the Walter Dean Myers Award for Outstanding Children’s Literature, the Printz Award, the William C. Morris award for young adult debut literature, and was an American Indian Youth Literature Award Honor Book.
It will be the first Verona Reads selection for adult and teen readers.
“Firekeeper's Daughter is an electrifying thriller layered with a rich exploration of the modern Native experience, a reckoning of current and historical injustices, and a powerful celebration of community,” the Verona Public Library writes on its website.
“Healer Of The Water Monster” by Brian Young will be the initial Verona Reads selection for younger readers.
“Brian Young’s powerful debut novel tells of a seemingly ordinary Navajo boy who must save the life of a Water Monster—and comes to realize he’s a hero at heart,” the library states.
“Healer of the Water Monster” is an American Indian Youth Literature Award Winner for best middle grade book. Author Brian Young is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. He grew up on the Navajo reservation in Arizona. And currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.
He will also participate in a virtual author meet in June.
Verona Reads is sponsored by the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund and Friends of the Verona Public Library.
Schedule of events:
Verona Reads Free Book Giveaway
5:30 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Pick up your free copy of “Firekeeper’s Daughter” and the “Healer of the Water Monster.” Limited copies available. One copy per family.
Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dance Troupe
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 2
Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dance Troupe, and Elliott Funmaker Sr. of the Ho-Chunk and Meskwaki Nations, will perform traditional songs, stories, and dances of the Ho-Chunk people. Music CD’s will be available for sale and signing.
People of the Sacred Language
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 7
The Ho-Chunk, People of the Sacred Language, have called Wisconsin home for centuries. They continue to exist and have overcome disease, genocide, removal, and colonization. Learn about the journey and how they continue to remain resilient and strong. Storyteller and Ho-Chunk tribal member, Andi Cloud, shares history, culture, and stories.
Senior Center Book Group Reads “Firekeeper's Daughter”
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley in person at the Verona Senior Center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. No registration required. Everyone is welcome!
Firekeeper's Daughter Book Discussions
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9 and Thursday, June 16
People will meet and discuss “Firekeeper’s Daughter.” Copies of the book are available at the service desk for checkout.
Meet the Author: Brian Young (virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14
Author Brian Young will discuss his novel, “Healer of the Water Monster,” and share information about the Diné culture, history and belief system.
Meet the Author: Angeline Boulley (virtual)
7-8:15 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Author, Angeline Boulley will discuss her debut novel, “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” a groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community. This program will be presented via Zoom.
“Healer of the Water Monster” Book Discussions
4-5 p.m., Thursday, June 30; 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5; 3-4 p.m., Monday, July 11
Discuss the kids' community read, “Healer of the Water Monster” by Brian Young, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Ages 8-12.
“Firekeeper's Daughter” Book Discussion for Teens
7-8 p.m., Monday, July 11
A special book discussion of “Firekeeper’s Daughter” just for teens.