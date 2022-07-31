Dust off those old shoeboxes filled with black and white pictures, and get that yellowed album full of dog-eared photos from yesteryear out of the safe – Pediment Publishing and the Wisconsin State Journal are currently collecting historic photos of Madison from the 1800s through 1939 for a book project.
A forthcoming book entitled “Madison Memories: A Photographic History of the Early Years” will aim to showcase Wisconsin’s capital city through historic photographs from the 1800s through the 1930s, including never-before published images from community members and private collectors.
“This heirloom-quality coffee-table book is sure to delight Madison fans,” Pediment Publishing states.
The publisher is now accepting photo submissions and invites anyone to share historic photos of Madison for possible inclusion in the new pictorial history book.
If you have photographs that showcase early life in the Madison area such as commerce, industry, transportation, rural life, and public service, that were taken between the mid-1800s to 1939, you are invited to scan and upload your images for submission.
Original photos are preferred and not newspaper clippings or photocopies of photos.
For a scanning guide and to submit images, visit Madison.PictorialBook.com.
For assistance, call 360-723-5800 or email photos@pediment.com.