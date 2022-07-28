Over a nine-day period earlier this month, the Verona Police Department recorded six ‘theft from vehicle’ incidents, two residential burglaries, and two stolen vehicles, it wrote on its Facebook page on Wednesday, July 20.
There were common themes in these incidents, the department stated. Those included that most, if not all cases, involved unlocked vehicles or open garage doors; most incidents occur in the very late evening or early morning hours; and the items typically taken included money and garage door openers.
The officers are providing extra patrol and – when time permits – making efforts to notify residents of open garage doors, the department stated on Facebook.
“Monday night into Tuesday morning, officers found 12 open garage doors and made every attempt to contact the homeowner to notify them and request the garage door be shut,” the department wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, July 20. “If there is any good news to be had in regard to these issues, it's that property crimes are some of the most preventable crimes. Preventing crime and producing public safety is a team effort, so we are requesting you lock your vehicles and close your garage doors each night.”