After isolation and fear of the unknown during the pandemic, the cast and crew of Verona Area Community Theater’s next production are ready to feel “human again,” just like the characters in its show coming to Badger Ridge Middle School’s Performing Arts Center.
The community theater group’s next show is “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the 1991 award-winning Disney animated film. It’s set for six performances between this weekend and next.
The story is filled with characters who all feel trapped – whether it’s a prince in a beast’s body, a woman in that beast’s castle, or the former prince’s butlers, cooks, and maids now all trapped as household objects such as a clock, a candelabra, and a teapot.
“The show itself, and the timing of it really resonated with me at this point,” co-director Shannon Seip told the Press. “They seemed like good themes to try directing.”
While Seip has directed other area productions, and directed two virtual student productions with VACT during the pandemic, this is her first time directing an in-person show for VACT. It’s also her first time co-directing.
She’s joined in the director’s chair by Mattie Isaac. Their friend Amanda Reichhold is the music director. Reichhold is a music teacher in the Oregon School District.
The three became fast friends while acting side-by-side in VACT’s January 2020 production of “Mamma Mia,” in which they played the three members of girl-band Donna and the Dynamos, central characters in the show.
Little did anyone involved in that production know that the pandemic would soon lead to a year and a half hiatus of in-person shows.
Seip grew up acting and had been in several shows prior to “Mama Mia.” She said she feels fortunate to have been chosen to help bring “Beauty and the Beast” to life, calling it a highlight of her year.
“I thought, ‘I love this company, I love this community, I have something I can contribute to it,’” she said.
She has spent many years professionally both in the limelight and behind the scenes – first as a reporter and anchor for WKOW-TV News (channel 27), and later as the co-founder of Bean Sprouts Café, a chain of restaurants focused on healthy food for children, which has since grown to 19 locations across nine states, including one at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
While her days chasing tornadoes in Oklahoma with meteorologist Bob Lindmeier are behind her, co-directing a stage production with over 70 people across the cast and chorus is its own kind of whirlwind.
It’s helped that she remained close to Isaac and Reichhold over the past two and a half years.
Before the pandemic, they went out for drinks a few times and during the pandemic would do Zoom video happy hours together.
“We really stayed in touch,” Seip said. “At the end of a show, actors usually say ‘we’ve got to keep in touch,’ and have great intentions but don’t do it, but we actually did.”
Both of Seip’s parents died in 2020 and Reichhold’s father also recently passed away, during which times, the three women offered each other support.
“It’s been a really tough time with losses in our families, so to do something positive together after the past few years has been very meaningful for us,” Seip said.
Extended family
This particular production captured the interest of more people outside of Verona than VACT shows usually do, Seip said, and around a quarter to a third of the cast are performing in a VACT show for their first time, including the actor playing the Beast.
“We had a huge turnout at auditions, it is really encouraging that people wanted to be a part of bringing the arts back to Verona,” Seip said.
Rehearsals began in April, and take place three nights a week, totaling around eight hours per week.
“I’ve worked with theaters that do 20 hours of rehearsals a week, but VACT’s mission is to be accessible – not overwhelming – to involve the community, and VACT does that really well,” Seip said. “It’s created a wonderful family.”
That family extends beyond the cast to the crew, such as the costume director.
“I can’t make a costume to save my life,” Seip said. “I can’t imagine the amount of coordination to costume this show. Not everything fits on a hanger, such as a three-dimensional dresser you wear. Other costumes have such an iconic look and feel – you know what Belle and the Beast look like, you know Belle’s yellow gown and her blue dress. It’s bananas to think how much work goes into that. I’m so thankful.”
Just as the upcoming show itself features a mix of adult actors and youth in the chorus, the different directors connected with different generations of the movie.
For Seip, the original 1991 movie came out while she was in high school and she said it holds a soft spot for her from her teenage years, but Isaac feels more connected with the 2017 remake.
“They’re different approaches to the characters and costumes,” Seip said. “Same story, different interpretations.”
As there are two Disney film versions of the musical, and VACT has performed the show twice before – in 2006 and in a shortened “Jr.” version in 2011 – it was important to the directors to offer a fresh take.
“The show has been done so many times, we really put our heads together to come up with something new,” Seip said. “I loved that creative process. We have a gorgeous digital background, and as someone who loved the animated movie so much, to get to see the iconic castle outside or inside Belle’s bedroom or massive champagne bottles popping, you feel immersed.”
This version of the story does offer some changes from the movies, she said. The Enchantress is woven in more, and more of the teacup family are shown beyond just Mrs. Potts and Chip.
For parents wanting to take their kids to live theater, Seip said this is a great performance to attend, between beloved songs and favorite characters, who after the show do a meet-and-greet in the lobby.
“It’s a magical experience for kids, I encourage families to come,” she said.
But most important for her, after the loss of her parents and the darkness of the pandemic, was seeing the bonding that takes place under the stage lights.
“It’s very heartwarming to see the new cast members come and all the relationships and friendships form,” Seip said. “And people laughing, too. It was so dark the past two years, but there’s happiness in the VACT building again.”