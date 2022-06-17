If You Go

"Beauty and the Beast" will be performed at 2 p.m. on June 19 and at 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 18, 23, 24, 25. Performances will take place at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. Tickets are $15.75 for adults, $12.75 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at vact.org/tickets.