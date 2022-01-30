Whether setting up in a new apartment or lacking bedding for their current residence, people struggling with poverty need blankets.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Madison will hold its 30th annual blanket collection drive this weekend, Jan. 28-30.
This annual drive collects blankets and bedding which are distributed to clients who use St. Vincent de Paul of Madison services all year long.
Last year, St. Vincent de Paul gave away $79,080 worth of bedding to 1,580 families and individuals in need across Dane County, according to a news release. On average, each person receives two new and two used blankets
Over the past five years, the Recycle the Warmth drive collected new and gently used blankets and solicited monetary donations to purchase new ones, totaling more than 22,390 blankets and averaging 4,478 each year.
Donors also contribute online, through mail or by “rounding-up” during store checkouts at St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores each January.
Recycle the Warmth began in 1991 with the goal of replenishing the stock of blankets, bedding and sheets stored by St. Vincent de Paul to provide to clients in need.
This year, donors may drop off gently used or new blankets at participating local churches and any Dane County St. Vinny’s Thrift Store. Blankets also can be purchased and donated from Jan. 28-30 at each store location.
In Verona, the St. Vincent store is located at 513 W. Verona Ave. and the participating churches are Salem United Church of Christ at 502 Mark Drive, and St. Andrew Catholic at 301 N. Main St.
People can also visit svdpmadison.org/recyclethewarmth to give a monetary donation to buy blankets and see a list of participating churches.