The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Verona from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave.
According to an American Red Cross Nov. 24 news release, the Wisconsin Red Cross Region has experienced a 24% decrease in new blood donors this year. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year -- one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients.
As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease, according to the news release.
“Our most vulnerable neighbors are facing unique and pressing struggles when crisis strikes on top of COVID-19,” said Mark Thomas, Regional CEO, American Red Cross of Wisconsin. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope in these difficult moments by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”
All those who come to give blood from Nov. 29 through Dec.16 will automatically be entered for the chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of new film, “The Matrix Resurrections,” and will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card.
People can also visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets.