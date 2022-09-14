Verona Area Community Theater is offering a variety of dance and drama classes this October through December, including K-2 drama classes, 3-5 drama classes, middle school beginner acting, middle school advanced acting, high school acting, PreK Ballet, Grades K-2 Ballet, Grades K-2 Hip Hop, Grades K-2 Jazz, Grades 3-5 Ballet, Grades 3-5 Tap, Middle School Tap, Middle School Jazz, Middle School Ballet/Lyrical, High School Musical Theater/Jazz, High School Lyrical, and more.
Registration for all of the autumn dance and drama workshops is due on Sept. 16.
To register, visit vact.org/go-to-camp-take-a-class.