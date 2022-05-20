Verona Area Community Theater is offering a variety of camps, classes, workshops, and special events for both youth and adults this summer, from June through August.
Registration is now open for the dance, drama, and music programs.
Classes and workshops include scene workshop, stage combat workshop, “acting the song” workshop, musical theater history workshop, adult pop up dance class, auditioning workshops, “think like a director” workshop, drama games, and foundations of drama.
Summer camps include Fairytales With a Twist!, Rats! The Story of the Pied Piper, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, Summer of Shakespeare!, and Disney’s Newsies Jr.
VACT is also partnering with the City of Verona Recreation Department to offer summer dance classes.
It is also offering supervised evenings for youths with karaoke singing, dancing, movie watching, and dinner provided.
Programs range from being for K-12 students through to adults.
For more information, visit vact.org/go-to-camp-take-a-class or email VACT education director Emma Vogel at emma@vact.org.