It wouldn’t be the holidays in Verona without a visit from the North American caribou – better known as a reindeer. These cute, furry arctic animals will be back again for photos on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Families can line up to take their picture with the reindeer using their own cameras or head to the pens to see the reindeer up-close.
There will be live music by award-winning children's performer David Landau, the Verona Area High School Accidental Vocal Jazz Group, the Verona Area Community Theater Group, and vocalist/guitarist Chuck Denison.
There will also be several crafts for kids to make and a bake sale – with Santa and Mrs. Claus strolling around.
From 2-5 p.m. will be the crafts, sale and strolling Clauses.
From 3:30-5 p.m. will be the live reindeer photos.
The event will be held at Sugar Creek Elementary School, 740 N. Main St. Masking requirements will be in accordance with Dane County's public health mandates.
The event is hosted by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.